Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead at their home in New Mexico, according to local authorities. The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office confirmed the deaths but has not provided an official cause. Investigators have found no immediate signs of foul play.

Sheriff Adan Mendoza stated that authorities are conducting a preliminary death investigation and awaiting approval for a search warrant. "I want to assure the community and neighbourhood that there's no immediate danger to anyone," he told the Santa Fe New Mexican.

Hackman, 95, was a towering figure in Hollywood, known for his acclaimed performances in films such as The French Connection and Unforgiven, both of which earned him Academy Awards. Over a career spanning decades, he amassed five Oscar nominations, two BAFTA Awards, and four Golden Globes. His versatility was evident in films like The Conversation, The Poseidon Adventure, and The Firm, solidifying his reputation as one of the most respected actors of his time.

Hackman and Arakawa, a classical pianist, moved to Santa Fe in the 1990s. In 1990, he underwent angioplasty due to congestive heart failure but continued acting for another 14 years. Beyond his film career, Hackman was also an accomplished author, co-writing three novels with undersea archaeologist Daniel Lenihan and later publishing Payback at Morning Peak as a solo effort in 2011.

Hackman was married twice and had three children from his first marriage to Faye Maltese, which lasted three decades. He married Arakawa in 1991.

Authorities have not disclosed further details regarding the investigation into the couple’s deaths. The entertainment industry mourns the loss of a legendary performer whose impact on cinema remains immeasurable.