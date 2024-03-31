Louis Gossett Jr., the acclaimed actor known for his powerful performances in films such as "An Officer and a Gentleman" and the groundbreaking TV mini-series "Roots," has passed away at the age of 87. The news was confirmed by a statement released by his family on Friday, though the cause of death was not disclosed.

Gossett's career spanned decades and encompassed a wide range of memorable roles, from portraying an enslaved man in "Roots" to his portrayal of Egyptian leader Anwar Sadat in the aptly named film "Sadat." Beyond his acting prowess, Gossett was also recognized for his efforts as a producer, director, and social activist. He founded the Eracism Foundation, dedicated to combating racism, further demonstrating his commitment to social justice.

The actor, who passed away at a rehabilitation center in Santa Monica, California, left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. In 1983, he made history by becoming only the second Black man to win an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, following in the footsteps of Sidney Poitier. Gossett's portrayal of the no-nonsense drill sergeant, Sergeant Emil Foley, in "An Officer and a Gentleman," earned him this prestigious accolade.

His family, in a brief statement, expressed their heartfelt regret at his passing and thanked everyone for their condolences while requesting privacy during this difficult time.

Louis Gossett Jr.'s towering presence on screen and his contributions to the fight against racism will be remembered and celebrated for generations to come.