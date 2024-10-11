AR Rahman, the renowned Indian music composer, is set to headline a virtual concert in support of Kamala Harris' presidential campaign. The Asian American Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Victory Fund announced the event on Thursday, describing it as a celebration of Harris' historic candidacy.

The concert, which will be streamed live to viewers' homes, aims to rally support for the US Vice President as she seeks the presidency. Harris, if elected, would become the first woman and first person of Indian descent to hold the office.

While details remain sparse, with no specific date announced, the AAPI Victory Fund has created a sign-up form for those interested in receiving a streaming link for the performance.

Rahman, a two-time Academy Award winner known for his work on films like "Slumdog Millionaire," has yet to comment publicly on the event.

The AAPI Victory Fund, which has officially endorsed Harris, is also supporting Asian American and Pacific Islander candidates in congressional and state-level races across the United States. This concert represents a high-profile effort to energize voters and raise awareness of Harris' campaign among this key demographic.