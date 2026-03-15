Oscars 2026: Six film industry figures barred from attending Academy Awards

March 15 marks the 98th Academy Awards, one of Hollywood’s most prominent events celebrating achievements in cinema. While the ceremony brings together leading names from the film industry each year, several well-known figures have been barred from attending the event after serious controversies.

Reports indicate that six individuals from the entertainment industry remain excluded from the Oscars guest list following disciplinary action by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The list includes actors, filmmakers and technicians whose conduct led the Academy to revoke membership or impose bans.

Carmine Caridi

Actor Carmine Caridi became one of the earliest Academy members to be expelled. The Academy removed him in 2004 after discovering he had shared Oscar movie screeners—films sent to members for voting—which were later copied and distributed illegally.

Caridi admitted to violating the rules and said he did not blame the Academy for the decision. The American actor died on May 28, 2019, in Los Angeles at the age of 85 following complications from a fall.

Harvey Weinstein

Film producer Harvey Weinstein was expelled from the Academy in 2017 after more than 80 women accused him of sexual assault. The Academy condemned his conduct and terminated his membership.

Weinstein was later convicted in separate criminal cases and sentenced to prison.

Bill Cosby

Actor and comedian Bill Cosby was removed from the Academy in 2018 shortly after being convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in a 2004 case.

Although the conviction was overturned in 2021 by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, the Academy had already expelled Cosby based on its standards of conduct.

Roman Polanski

Director Roman Polanski was also expelled from the Academy in 2018. Polanski had pleaded guilty in 1977 to unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.

After serving a brief jail term, he left the United States before completing his sentence and has since lived in Europe.

Adam Kimmel

Cinematographer Adam Kimmel was expelled from the Academy in 2021 after reports surfaced of past convictions related to sexual offences involving minors.

The Academy said its membership process relies on honesty from members and sponsors regarding such disclosures.

Will Smith

Actor Will Smith is the most recent figure to face restrictions from the Oscars ceremony. During the 94th Academy Awards, Smith walked on stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Following the incident, the Academy announced a 10-year ban preventing Smith from attending the Oscars or other Academy events. Smith later said he accepted and respected the decision.