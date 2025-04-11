The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will introduce a competitive Oscar for stunt design at the 100th Academy Awards in 2028, recognising work from films released in 2027. This marks a significant milestone for the stunt community, which has long advocated for recognition at Hollywood’s biggest awards show.

Director and former stunt performer David Leitch, known for films like John Wick and Bullet Train, spearheaded the effort, representing stunt professionals in a formal push to establish the category. Alongside Chris O’Hara of Stunts Unlimited and other industry figures, Leitch presented multiple proposals to the Academy, leading to Thursday’s approval by the Board of Governors.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang described the move as long overdue. “Stunt design has been a vital part of cinema since its beginnings. We're proud to celebrate the artists behind this work and acknowledge their contribution to filmmaking,” they said in a joint statement.

The stunt design award becomes the second new Oscar category introduced in recent years. A casting award was announced in 2024 and will debut at the 98th Academy Awards next year.

Details on the stunt category’s eligibility rules and voting procedures will be released in 2027 alongside the full rulebook for the centennial Oscars. The structure of the award's presentation is still under consideration by Academy leadership.

Jeff Wolfe, president of the Stuntmen’s Association, called the decision “historic.” Speaking to Variety, he said, “This recognition validates the passion, innovation, and risk that go into every fall, fight, and fireball. It’s a win for our industry and a win for storytelling.”

The announcement has been met with widespread praise from within the stunt community and beyond, marking a long-awaited acknowledgment of a craft that has shaped movie history without formal recognition for nearly a century.