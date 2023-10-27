This weekend offers a number of movies and web series releasing on OTT platforms. Let’s have a look.

Title Platform Release Date Sister Death Netflix October 27 LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red Disney+Hotstar October 27 Transformers 7: Rise Of The Beasts Amazon Prime Video October 27 Pain Hustlers Netflix October 27 Castaway Diva Netflix October 27

Castaway Diva

A wannabe singer returns to society 15 years after becoming stuck on a secluded island, doing everything it takes to realise her ambition of becoming a diva.

Stars: Chae Jong Hyeop, Park Eun-bin and Kim Hyo-jin

Genre: Rom-com

Pain Hustlers

A lady who is having a hard time raising her daughter accepts a job out of desperation after losing her job. She starts working at a struggling pharmaceutical company, but she has no idea that she has walked into a risky racketeering enterprise.

Stars: Chris Evans, Emily Blunt and Andy Garcia

Genre: Crime, Drama

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red

After Black Widow and her father argue, he vanishes in unexplained circumstances. Desperate to recover her father, it is up to Black Widow to lead the Avengers to the Collector in order to save New York City.

Stars: Laura Bailey, Steve Blum and Will Friedle

Genre: Sci-fi, Fantasy

Transformers 7: Rise Of The Beasts

When a new threat capable of destroying the entire world appears, Optimus Prime and the Autobots must join forces with the Maximals, a formidable faction of Transformers.

Stars: Anthony Ramos, Liza Koshy and Pete Davidson

Genre: Sci-fi, Animation, Fantasy

Sister Death

A novice with supernatural abilities arrives in a former convent that has been converted into a girls' school. The unusual incidents and unpleasant situations that plague her will lead her to untangle the secrets that surround and haunt the convent's inmates.

Stars: Almudena Amor and Aria Bedmar

Genre: Horror, Mystery