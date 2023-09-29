New releases are on the schedule every week on your favourite OTT services, which are producing content at breakneck pace. On the most popular OTTs, there is something for everyone, regardless of their preference for action, drama, romance, or mystery. The list of top OTT releases this week is below if you're overwhelmed by your options. Choona, King of Kotha, Gen V, and more are all on the list. These shows and motion pictures are available for streaming on websites like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus Hotstar. Without further ado, here is a list of every OTT release this week:

List of OTT releases today:



Title Platforms Release Date Choona Netflix September 29 Tumse Na Ho Payega Disney Plus Hotstar September 29 King of Kotha Disney Plus Hotstar September 29 Gen V Amazon Prime Video September 29

Choona

Pushpendra Nath Misra is the creator, director, and writer of the heist comedy-drama series Choona. Jimmy Shergill, Monika Panwar, Namit Das, Aashim Gulati, Chandan Roy, and Arshad Warsi all play significant parts in the ensemble cast. The plot is on corrupt politician Shukla (played by Jimmy Shergill), who also goes by the nickname "Calculator" because he calculates or plans even the smallest aspects. Shukla has wronged them all, so a collection of misfits hate him and want to avenge him by planning an 800 crore robbery. Will they be successful in defrauding the cunning and vicious politician and escape with the cash? See Choona to learn more.

Tumse Na Ho Payega

Abhishek Sinha is the director of the comedy-drama film Tumse Na Ho Payega. The plot is on a group of friends who, for once, want to do what makes them happy rather than what society or their parents expect of them. The main character Gaurav, played by Ishwak Singh, is unsatisfied with his usual work and leaves it in order to launch his own business with his friend (played by Gaurav Pandey). Unfortunately, his scheme backfires, and his life spirals out of control. Will he be able to rebuild his life after the disaster?

King of Kotha

King of Kotha is a Malayalam-language historical action drama film starring Dulquer Salmaan. The voyage of Dalquer's Kotha 'Raju' Rajendran, the King of Kotha, is followed in Abhilash Joshiy's directorial debut. Raju had always imagined himself dominating Kotha, a fictitious, crime-ridden town located close to the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, as a goon like his father. He does eventually succeed in becoming the "King of Kotha," and for a little while, everything is going according to his plan. His life is full of terrible incidents that force him to alter both his ambitions and himself.

Gen V

A satirical superhero television show called The Boys inspired the action-adventure series Gen V. The protagonists of the narrative are young adult superheroes, or supes, who attend the Vought International-run Godolkin University School of Crimefighting. For the young superheroes who are aware that Compound V is the source of their talents, this is the sole college. In addition to dealing with the ordinary turmoil of college life, the supes are attempting to comprehend their moral and physical capacities and obligations. They quickly realise that something is wrong at school and that they must take action. Will they, however, act morally?