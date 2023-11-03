A brand new week is here which means its time for new shows and movies to release on OTT platforms. This week too, we will be witnessing delightful mix of movies and TV shows to cater our binge-watching desires. In order to spare you the burden of sorting through these OTT offerings, we have compiled a selection of the finest 5 movies and web series that you should not overlook in this week.

‘Aarya Season 3’- November 3, 2023

Sushmita Sen makes a comeback with yet another chapter of the highly acclaimed series 'Aarya.' In this gripping third season, Sushmita Sen once again plays the role of Aarya Sareen. The plot initially explores Aarya's evolution from a committed mother to her formidable presence in the underworld. Driven by her goal of safeguarding her three children and seeking vengeance for her husband's murder, she rises to prominence as the reigning ruler of the criminal organisation. You can watch this web series on Disney+Hotstar.

‘Jawan’- November 3, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated film, 'Jawan,' (Jawan movie highlights) is all set to make its debut on Netflix on November 2, 2023, coinciding with the actor's 58th birthday. This cinematic masterpiece has achieved an astounding worldwide box office collection of over Rs 1000 crore and will showcase an extended edition. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the movie boasts an ensemble cast comprising of esteemed actors such as Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and many others.

‘Daily Dose Of Sunshine’- November 3, 2023

If you're in the mood for some K-drama, this one is an absolute must-see. The show centres around Jung Da-eun, portrayed by Park, a nurse working at Myung Shin University Hospital. Her life takes an unforeseen twist when she is transferred from the internal medicine department to the psychiatric ward. You can catch this engaging K-drama on Netflix.

‘P.I Meena’- November 3, 2023

'P.I. Meena' is yet another highly anticipated web series that has our full attention. Tanya Maniktala, renowned for her performance in 'A Suitable Boy,' takes on the lead role as the main private investigator. Her mission is to uncover the truth behind a hit-and-run incident in Kolkata. Debaloy Bhattacharya directs this highly awaited series, which is an Amazon Original. The cast is exceptional, with Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Jisshu Sengupta, Vinay Pathak, and Zarina Wahab playing significant characters. Exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video, this enthralling web series is a must-watch.

‘Invincible Season 2’- November 3, 2023

Taking inspiration from the revolutionary comic created by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, 'Invincible' tells the story of Mark Grayson, a seemingly typical 18-year-old with an extraordinary secret – he possesses extraordinary abilities. Deepening the intricacies of his existence is the undeniable truth that his father, Nolan, known as Omni Man, stands as one of the mightiest superheroes in the entire cosmos. In the forthcoming season, Mark grapples with a haunting apprehension: the dread of inadvertently following his father's footsteps. You can watch this series on Amazon Prime.