OTT releases of the week: Get ready for a cinematic experience at home
Here are the top OTT releases this week on platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video. From Aarya Season 3 to Bhakshak, there's something for everyone.
Your favourite OTT platforms are churning out content at lightning speed, with new releases on the bill every week. Whether your flavour is action, drama, romance, or mystery, there’s something for everyone on the most popular OTTs. If you are perplexed by the choices, below is a list of some of the best OTT releases this week.
|Title
|Platform
|Release Date
|Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire (Hindi)
|Disney+ Hotstar
|February 16, 2024
|Abraham Ozler
|Disney+ Hotstar
|February 16, 2024
|The Kerala Story
|ZEE5
|February 16, 2024
|Naa Saami Ranga
|Disney+ Hotstar
|February 17, 2024
|Tokyo Vice Season 2
|Amazon Prime Video
|February 16, 2024
|This Is Me…Now: A Love Story
|Amazon Prime Video
|February 16, 2024
|Einstein and the Bomb
|Netflix
|February 16, 2024
1. Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire (Hindi)
Release Date: February 16, 2024
Streaming On: Disney+ Hotstar
The action-packed Hindi version of Prabhas' Salaar, which debuts on Disney Plus Hotstar on February 16, seems to be an exciting journey. The plot of this film, directed by Prashanth Neel, centres around a tribesman who helps his buddy the prince of Khansaar establish himself as the absolute monarch. This OTT release has already broken records on streaming platforms and turned into one of the biggest blockbuster releases of 2023.
2. Abraham Ozler
Release Date: February 16, 2024
Streaming On: Disney+ Hotstar
Abraham Ozler is another new Disney Plus Hotstar to debut. In this suspenseful criminal story, Jayaram's character, Abraham Ozler, a seasoned police officer from Trichur, becomes involved in a case involving serial killings. Under the direction of Midhun Manuel Thomas, Abraham Ozler finds himself in a race against time to find the elusive criminal. This film is poised to keep viewers on the edge of their seats with its compelling plot and ensemble cast.
3. The Kerala Story
Release Date: February 16, 2024
Streaming On: ZEE5
The Kerala Story will debut on ZEE5 on February 16, 2024, the same day. The stories of three teenage girls from various sections of Kerala who were coerced into becoming Muslims and joining the Islamic state are told in this over-the-top (OTT) publication. The narrative, which stars Adah Sharma as Shalini Unnikrishnan, discusses the alleged manipulation and fate these girls must endure.
4. Naa Saami Ranga
Release Date: February 17, 2024
Streaming On: Disney+ Hotstar
Disney+ Hotstar is showcasing Naa Saami Ranga, the official Malayalam flick Porinju Mariam Jose 2019 adaption. The film centres on two impoverished brothers whose peaceful rural existence is upended by the nefarious deeds of a wealthy family. With Nagarjuna, Allari Naresh, Raj Tarun, Ashika Ranganath, and Shabeer Kallarakkal in the cast, the movie also promises to be a story of perseverance and overcoming hardship.
5. Tokyo Vice Season 2
Release Date: February 16, 2024
Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video
Ansel Elgort returns as Jake Adelstein in the new season of Tokyo Vice which continues to descend deeper into the world of crime. Will the American journalist be able to complete his task of taking down one of the most formidable crime bosses in Tokyo?
6. This Is Me…Now: A Love Story
Release Date: February 16, 2024
Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video
Watch American singer-actress Jennifer Lopez in the musical film This Is Me...Now: A Love Story on Amazon Prime Video, which follows her personal romantic journey. Among the impending Friday OTT releases is another highly anticipated film, directed by Dave Meyers.
7. Einstein and the Bomb
Release Date: February 16, 2024
Streaming On: Netflix
What took place when Einstein, a theoretical physicist, left Nazi Germany? Using archive material and significant events from his life, Netflix's new documentary series 'Einstein and the Bomb' provides answers to all of your questions. This Friday, a number of other new OTT releases will be available, including Salaar (Hindi) and Tokyo Vice Season 2.
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