Your favourite OTT platforms are churning out content at lightning speed, with new releases on the bill every week. Whether your flavour is action, drama, romance, or mystery, there’s something for everyone on the most popular OTTs. If you are perplexed by the choices, below is a list of some of the best OTT releases this week.

Title Platform Release Date Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire (Hindi) Disney+ Hotstar February 16, 2024 Abraham Ozler Disney+ Hotstar February 16, 2024 The Kerala Story ZEE5 February 16, 2024 Naa Saami Ranga Disney+ Hotstar February 17, 2024 Tokyo Vice Season 2 Amazon Prime Video February 16, 2024 This Is Me…Now: A Love Story Amazon Prime Video February 16, 2024 Einstein and the Bomb Netflix February 16, 2024

1. Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire (Hindi)

Release Date: February 16, 2024

Streaming On: Disney+ Hotstar

The action-packed Hindi version of Prabhas' Salaar, which debuts on Disney Plus Hotstar on February 16, seems to be an exciting journey. The plot of this film, directed by Prashanth Neel, centres around a tribesman who helps his buddy the prince of Khansaar establish himself as the absolute monarch. This OTT release has already broken records on streaming platforms and turned into one of the biggest blockbuster releases of 2023.

2. Abraham Ozler

Release Date: February 16, 2024

Streaming On: Disney+ Hotstar

Abraham Ozler is another new Disney Plus Hotstar to debut. In this suspenseful criminal story, Jayaram's character, Abraham Ozler, a seasoned police officer from Trichur, becomes involved in a case involving serial killings. Under the direction of Midhun Manuel Thomas, Abraham Ozler finds himself in a race against time to find the elusive criminal. This film is poised to keep viewers on the edge of their seats with its compelling plot and ensemble cast.

3. The Kerala Story

Release Date: February 16, 2024

Streaming On: ZEE5

The Kerala Story will debut on ZEE5 on February 16, 2024, the same day. The stories of three teenage girls from various sections of Kerala who were coerced into becoming Muslims and joining the Islamic state are told in this over-the-top (OTT) publication. The narrative, which stars Adah Sharma as Shalini Unnikrishnan, discusses the alleged manipulation and fate these girls must endure.

4. Naa Saami Ranga

Release Date: February 17, 2024

Streaming On: Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar is showcasing Naa Saami Ranga, the official Malayalam flick Porinju Mariam Jose 2019 adaption. The film centres on two impoverished brothers whose peaceful rural existence is upended by the nefarious deeds of a wealthy family. With Nagarjuna, Allari Naresh, Raj Tarun, Ashika Ranganath, and Shabeer Kallarakkal in the cast, the movie also promises to be a story of perseverance and overcoming hardship.

5. Tokyo Vice Season 2

Release Date: February 16, 2024

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Ansel Elgort returns as Jake Adelstein in the new season of Tokyo Vice which continues to descend deeper into the world of crime. Will the American journalist be able to complete his task of taking down one of the most formidable crime bosses in Tokyo?

6. This Is Me…Now: A Love Story

Release Date: February 16, 2024

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Watch American singer-actress Jennifer Lopez in the musical film This Is Me...Now: A Love Story on Amazon Prime Video, which follows her personal romantic journey. Among the impending Friday OTT releases is another highly anticipated film, directed by Dave Meyers.

7. Einstein and the Bomb

Release Date: February 16, 2024

Streaming On: Netflix

What took place when Einstein, a theoretical physicist, left Nazi Germany? Using archive material and significant events from his life, Netflix's new documentary series 'Einstein and the Bomb' provides answers to all of your questions. This Friday, a number of other new OTT releases will be available, including Salaar (Hindi) and Tokyo Vice Season 2.