The over-the-top (OTT) streaming industry has been experiencing explosive growth in recent years, as more and more people ditch traditional cable TV in favor of on-demand streaming services. This has led to a surge in the production of new and original content, across all genres and categories. This list features just a selection of some of the new releases available on OTT platforms this week. There are many other great titles to choose from, so be sure to explore what's available and find something you'll enjoy!

Title Platform Release Date Warrior Malaikottai Vaaliban Disney+Hotstar February 22 Kismat Ki Beat Pe Disney+Hotstar February 22 Kahin Toh Hoga Kashish Ishq Ki Disney+Hotstar February 22 Griha Prabesh Disney+Hotstar February 22 Adhoore Hum Adhoore Tum Disney+Hotstar February 22 The Winchesters Amazon Prime Video February 22 Pocher Amazon Prime Video February 23 The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy Amazon Prime Video February 23 The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Amazon Prime Video February 25 The Indrani Mukherjee Story: The Buried Truth Netflix February 23 Avatar: The Last Airbender Netflix February 22

Warrior Malaikottai Vaaliban

Warrior Malaikottai Vaaliban travels through time and lands, defeating all who challenge him. Yet, his journey shifts when a vengeful adversary emerges.

Kismat Ki Beat Pe

Phuljhari is a housemaid who lives life with a no-nonsense attitude. And for London, music equals life! What happens when love blooms between the two?

Kahin Toh Hoga Kashish Ishq Ki

Bound by love, the Sinha sisters are inseparable! But when elder sister Kashish falls for Sujal, the bond between the siblings begins to alter.

Griha Pravesh

Raised amid hardships, Kanak marries into the afluent Choudhary household. Though problems follow, her mother-in-law Indira becomes her guiding light.

Adhoore Hum Adhoore Tum

Widow Sethulakshmi has three unwed daugters- Kavya, Keerthi and Kalyani, who are determined to have a happy family life despite the lack of a fatherly figure.

The Winchesters

This action-adventure drama series created by Robbie Thompson, unfolds an epic untold love story centered around John and Mary. This captivating narrative not only explores the depths of their love but also reveals how their union became a pivotal force in saving the entire world.

Poacher

This Amazon Original series is a riveting narrative about a dedicated group comprising Indian Forest Service officers, NGO workers, police constables, and good samaritans on a perilous mission to track down the most significant elephant ivory poachers in the history of India. Created by Richie Mehta, the series features a stellar cast including Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya.

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy

In this animated action-adventure series, meet Sleech and Klak, two brilliant female alien doctors with a specialization in treating rare sci-fi illnesses. They navigate the challenges of their unique profession, blending animation, action, and adventure in a truly out-of-this-world series. The stellar cast features Kieran Culkin, Natasha Lyonne, and Stephanie Hsu.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

In this drama-horror-sci-fi series, the narrative unfolds as a love story between Rick and Michonne. Their relationship, once a beacon of love, is transformed by a world that is constantly changing. As they navigate the challenges of this ever-evolving reality, the couple faces a pivotal choice – will they find themselves in a war against the living, or will they realise that they too are part of the Walking Dead?

The Indrani Mukherjee Story: The Buried Truth

Featuring new revelations and unprecedented access, this docuseries digs into the disappearance of 25-year-old Sheena Bora and the shocking aftermath.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

A young boy known as the Avatar must master the four elemental powers to save a world at war and fight a ruthless enemy bent on stopping him.

Watch the last week's OTT reviews here: