New releases are on the schedule every week on your favourite OTT services, which are producing content at breakneck pace.

On the most popular OTTs, there is something for everyone, regardless of their preference for action, drama, romance, or mystery. Keep on reading for a fun and thrill filled weekend.

Kaala

Kaala is a Bejoy Nambiar-created and -directed ensemble cast criminal drama thriller series. An honest Intelligence Bureau (IB) Officer, played by Avinash Tiwary, is investigating a case involving illicit money known as kaala dhan. He makes every effort to learn the truth about the reverse hawala issue, but he finds it difficult to do so because of how deeply ingrained the criminal underworld and corrupt political system are in it. The IB officer must decide whether to give up or imprison the offenders.

Kaala IMDb rating – NA

Where to watch Kaala – Disney Plus Hotstar

Kaala cast – Avinash Tiwary, Rohan Vinod Mehra, Nivetha Pethuraj, Taher Shabbir and Hiten Tejwani

Kaala release date – September 15th

Wilderness

The 'ideal marriage' does not exist, and Liv (played by Jenna Coleman) discovers this terrible fact the hard way. In the new suspenseful drama series Wilderness, Liv thought she and Will (played by Oliver Jackson-Cohen) had the ideal marriage until they embarked on their fantasy camping vacation. While on this vacation, Liv learns her husband's terrible secret, despite his outward appearance of love and concern. After learning about her husband's illicit relationship, Liv was devastated and determined to exact revenge. Will she go all the way?

Wilderness IMDb rating – NA

Where to watch Wilderness – Amazon Prime Video

Wilderness cast – Jenna Coleman, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Ashley Benson, Claire Rushbrook, Talia Balsam, Morgana Van Peebles, Natalie Sharp, Eric Balfour, Geoff Gustafson, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Jonathan Keltz, Jake Foy

Wilderness release date – September 15th

A Million Miles Away

Based on the story of NASA flight engineer Jose Hernandez (played by Michael Pea), A Million Miles Away is a motivational film. Since he was little, Jose has wanted to be an astronaut. For this migrant farm labourer, however, accomplishing this aim required a lot of hard work, sacrifice, and dedication; it was never intended to be simple. Jose was prepared to do everything to realise his desire to go a million light-years out to the stars. Despite his best efforts, he was turned down for years before ultimately finding success. This weekend, see his motivational decades-long adventure!

A Million Miles Away IMDb rating – NA

Where to watch A Million Miles Away – Amazon Prime Video

A Million Miles Away cast – Michael Peña, Rosa Salazar, Julio Cesar Cedillo, Veronica Falcón, Juan Pablo Monterrubio, Garret Dillahunt, Sarayu Blue, Bobby Soto, Ashley Ciarra, Eric Johnson, Jordan Dean

A Million Miles Away release date – September 15th

Love at First Sight

Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy play the leads, Hadley and Oliver, respectively, in the romantic comedy Love at First Sight. The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight, written by Jennifer E. Smith in 2011, served as the inspiration for this film. Hadley and Oliver experience love at first sight while travelling from New York to London, as the movie's title suggests. In an ironic turn of events, Hadley's phone breaks before she can save Oliver's number, separating the two. Will they ever meet or converse without a method of contact?

Love at First Sight IMDb rating – NA

Where to watch Love at First Sight – Netflix

Love at First Sight cast – Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy, Dexter Fletcher, Sally Phillips, Rob Delaney, Jameela Jamil, David Rubin, Tom Taylor

Love at First Sight release date – September 15th

Miseducation

Miseducation is a South African comedy-drama series with Buntu Petse as Mbali Hadebe, the main character. Mbali is one of the most well-known females on college and a young, aspiring social media star. But due to the unscrupulous activities of her political mother Brenda Hadebe (played by Baby Cele), her life comes tumbling down after the police search her home. She escapes to Grahamstown University in Makhanda, seeking to remake herself and reclaim her social position after becoming a viral meme and having her appearance cancelled, feeling embarrassed and dejected. Although the concept seems simple, carrying it out is difficult. Will Mbali's mission be a success?

Miseducation IMDb rating – NA

Where to watch Miseducation – Netflix

Miseducation cast – Buntu Petse, Lunga Shabalala, Preven Reddy, Micaela Tucker, Mpho Sebeng, Luyanda Zwane, Sechaba Ramphele, Mamarumo Marokane, Nicole Bessick, Camilla Waldman

Miseducation release date – September 15th