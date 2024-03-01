A variety of films and web series are scheduled for release in March 2024 on over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Disney+Hotstar, SonyLIV, Zee5, Netflix, Prime Video, and JioCinema. A number of much awaited titles, including Sunflower Season 2, Napoleon, Somebody Feed Phil Season 7, and many more, are among these releases. An extensive list of all the OTT releases that are set to premiere on March 1st can be seen below, providing plenty of binge-watching alternatives. Have a look at this extensive list:

Title Platform Release Date Maamla Lagal Hai Netflix March 1 My Name Is Loh Kiwan Netflix March 1 Wonderful World Disney+Hotstar March 1 Spaceman Netflix March 1 Sunflower 2 Zee5 March 1 Somebody Feed Phil Season 7 Netflix March 1 Napoleon Apple TV March 1 My Best Friend’s Wedding Netflix March 1

Maamla Lagal Hai

The series closely examines the day-to-day activities of the attorneys employed by the Patparganj District Court. As the astute and cunning attorney VD Tyagi, played by Ravi Kishan, he consistently pushes the limits of the legal system.

My Name Is Loh Kiwan

The main characters of the film are Marie and Loh Kiwan (Song Joong-ki), a North Korean defector who is frantically attempting to be accepted as a refugee in Belgium. The show attentively looks at the attorneys working for the Patparganj District Court on a daily basis. Played by Ravi Kishan, VD Tyagi is a shrewd and crafty lawyer who constantly tests the boundaries of the judicial system.(Choi Sung-eun), a former shooting athlete of Belgian and Korean descent, has lost all hope of survival.

Wonderful World

The show centers on a woman who, after her son's sad death, resolves to seek justice on her own when the court system fails her.

Spaceman

After being abandoned as a small child, Jakub Procházka was reared by his grandparents in a rural area of the Czech Republic. Before attempting to become the first astronaut from the Czech Republic, he works as a scientist.

Sunflower 2

The first season, which consists of eight episodes, debuted on Zee5 for streaming on June 11, 2021, and received positive reviews for its acting, directing, and screenplay from both reviewers and viewers. ZEE5 revealed that the show would return for a second season in May 2023 following the first season's successful run. It was revealed that actress Adah Sharma will be joining the cast for this season. The debut of the second season is scheduled on March 1, 2024.

Somebody Feed Phil Season 7

The protagonist of "Someone Feed Phil," a humor writer and avid traveler, visits eight fascinating new places in the seventh season of the show. These are seen in a new season teaser and include Taipei, Iceland, Dubai, Orlando, Mumbai, Washington, D.C., and Scotland.

Napoleon

An examination of the military commander's beginnings and his quick, brutal ascent to the throne, as seen through the lens of his obsessive and sometimes erratic marriage to Josephine, his one and only real love.

My Best Friend’s Wedding

In the energetic romantic comedy MY BEST FRIEND'S WEDDING, Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney, Cameron Diaz, and Rupert Everett feature. It offers something unexpected, something funny, heartwarming, and genuinely funny. As the hesitant Jules Potter, who reluctantly discovers she is in love with her closest friend Michael (Mulroney), Roberts dazzles. The only catch is that he is about to get married to someone else. Jokingly insane and full of cunning schemes, Jules will stop at nothing to get him back, save from telling him the obvious.

