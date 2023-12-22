OTT Weekend: New & Hot series and movies on Netflix to kickstart your Christmas
Netflix welcomes the festive season with a fresh lineup of original content and acquired titles. From America's favourite house flipper facing fatherhood to a wrestling prodigy finding his passion reignited, there's something for everyone.
With the holidays now in full swing, Netflix is revamping its catalogue with a new lineup of original content and acquired titles to usher viewers into the most wonderful time of the year.
|Title
|Platform
|Release Date
|Flipping Out
|Netflix
|December 22
|Like Flowers in Sand
|Netflix
|December 22
|Supa Team 4
|Netflix
|December 22
|Gyeongseong Creature
|Netflix
|December 22
|Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire
|Netflix
|December 22
Flipping Out
Just when America's favorite house flipper thinks his life could not be any more chaotic, Jeff Lewis embarks on the most unpredictable challenge yet - fatherhood.
Like Flowers in Sand
Struggling to find success, a former ssireum wrestling prodigy finds himself ready to quit until he reencounters an old friend who reignites his passion.
Supa Team 4
It follows four teenage girls living in a futuristic version of Lusaka, Zambia, who are recruited by a retired secret agent to save the world.
Gyeongseong Creature
In Spring 1945 in Gyeongseong, during Japanese rule over Korea, two young adults confront a strange creature born of greed, and battle against it for survival.
Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire
When the ruthless forces of the Motherworld threaten a quiet farming village on a distant moon, a mysterious outsider becomes its best hope for survival.
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