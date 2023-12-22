With the holidays now in full swing, Netflix is revamping its catalogue with a new lineup of original content and acquired titles to usher viewers into the most wonderful time of the year.

Title Platform Release Date Flipping Out Netflix December 22 Like Flowers in Sand Netflix December 22 Supa Team 4 Netflix December 22 Gyeongseong Creature Netflix December 22 Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire Netflix December 22

Flipping Out

Just when America's favorite house flipper thinks his life could not be any more chaotic, Jeff Lewis embarks on the most unpredictable challenge yet - fatherhood.

Like Flowers in Sand

Struggling to find success, a former ssireum wrestling prodigy finds himself ready to quit until he reencounters an old friend who reignites his passion.

Supa Team 4

It follows four teenage girls living in a futuristic version of Lusaka, Zambia, who are recruited by a retired secret agent to save the world.

Gyeongseong Creature

In Spring 1945 in Gyeongseong, during Japanese rule over Korea, two young adults confront a strange creature born of greed, and battle against it for survival.

Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire

When the ruthless forces of the Motherworld threaten a quiet farming village on a distant moon, a mysterious outsider becomes its best hope for survival.