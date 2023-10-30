A number of well-known actors who have also made waves in the OTT arena travelled to Mumbai for the OTTplay Awards. Kajol, Rajkummar Rao, Raveena Tandon, Kartik Aaryan, Alaya F, Anil Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and several more were among them.

Kajol looked amazing in a modern black dress with see-through sleeves. To complete the image, she added hair extensions as well. Her nephew Aaman Devgan, who was also dressed in black, was with her. He had also gone with her to the Durga Puja celebrations. In the online series The Trial, which she starred in this year, Kajol portrayed a lawyer. Despite having more than thirty years of experience in the field, she was awarded Best Debut (female).

Alaya F wore a maroon gown that looked similar. In the Disney+ Hotstar movie Freddy, she has featured alongside Kartik Aaryan. Kartik wore a black T-shirt and a black suit to the event as well. In Freddy, he portrayed a murderous dentist, and for that role, he was awarded Best Actor (male).

In the meantime, Anil Kapoor, who portrayed an arms dealer in the online series The Night Manager, took home the Best Actor (Male) prize. Sobhita Dhulipala, his co-star and co-lead in Made in Heaven, was also present at the function. Wearing a short kurta and beige saree, she was one of the celebrities with the greatest outfits on Sunday night.

Wearing a black suit and tie, Rajkummar Rao emerged victorious with the OTT Performer of the Year title for Guns and Gulaabs and Monica, O My Darling.

Karishma Tanna showed up wearing a two-piece shimmering blue dress. At the festival, her online series Scoop took up the Best Series on True Events trophy. Aditi Rao Hydari, who appeared in the online series Taj: Divided by Blood and its second season, Taj: Reign of Revenge, was photographed wearing an off-the-shoulder black jumpsuit. Mona Singh strolled the purple carpet as well, looking lovely in white trousers and a waistcoat. She co-starred in the online series Kafas with Sharman Joshi.