Top flop Web Series of 2023

In 2023, several web series did not live up to audience expectations. The year was a rollercoaster ride for OTT platforms, which came out with content that not only entertained viewers but also demonstrated the potential of OTT to produce high-quality content that rivals traditional theatrical business. But despite the growth of OTT platforms, there was a significant reduction in the growth of users and subscribers as compared to previous years. Here we are looking at the Web Series of 2023 Fail to Meet Audience Expectations Despite High Viewership.

TITLE PLATFORM IMDB RATING TRAILER VIEWS The Village Amazon Prime Video 5.3 19 million The Trail Disney+ Hotstar 5.4 43 million Akhri Sach Disney+ Hotstar 5.5 20 million Commando 2023 Disney+ Hotstar 5.6 31 million Happy Family Conditions apply Amazon Prime Video 6.5 20 million

The Village

"The Village" is a 2023 Indian Tamil-language horror thriller streaming television series created and directed by Milind Rau for Amazon Prime Video. In "The Village" TV series, Gautham's family faces car trouble in Kattiyal village. Seeking help, Gautham discovers it's haunted by bloodthirsty mutants. The show explores their struggle to escape the eerie town."The Village" disappoints with a misguided attempt to mimic "Wrong Turn," lacking in both writing and direction. The series descends into an irritating narrative, prompting me to stop watching due to a decline in thrill. The dialogue, screenplay, and narrative are lacklustre, resembling a story crafted by a five-year-old. Expected visual thrills are unsatisfactory, and despite being in 2023, the series to me felt like outdated with a director seemingly stuck in the 1970s. The writing and screenplay are subpar, pushing a senseless plot. Illogical sentimental scenes and sacrifices add to my disappointment. All in all "The Village" surely suffers from a lacklustre plot, outdated filmmaking, and disappointing execution.

The web series initially generated significant anticipation with an impressive 19 million views for its trailer. However, the final product failed to meet expectations, receiving a mixed reception.

The Trail

Kajol made her OTT series debut earlier this year in the Indian adaptation of the US series The Good Wife.

"The Trial" leaves much to be desired, serving up a lacklustre experience with a feeble storyline, mediocre acting, and perplexing casting decisions—especially notable with Kajol. The attempt to showcase financial struggles clashes with the character's ostentatious lifestyle, creating a disconnect from the narrative. Regrettably labeled a time-waster, the series fails to meet expectations, lacking the depth and originality viewers crave. Kajol's performance receives criticism for its lack of effort, mirroring her real-life persona rather than delving into the character. The show's endeavor to mirror "The Good Wife" falls short, feeling superficial and ultimately failing to provide a compelling and authentic viewing experience.



The Trail generated an impressive 43M views from its trailer but still couldn’t justified its as per audience expectations.



Akhri Sach

Under the direction of Robbie Grewal, Disney+ Hotstar presents a gripping fictional investigative thriller inspired by the unsettling real-life events of the Burari deaths in Delhi. The series delves into the mysterious and chilling narrative surrounding these tragic incidents.

"Aakhri Sach" disappoints in bringing the real-life incident to life authentically. Tamannah Bhatia shines as an underrated police officer, but the series draws criticism for false positives and an excessive focus on her character, sidelining Bhuvan's (Abhishek Banerji) underrated acting. In comparison, the Netflix documentary "House of Secrets" earns praise for its realism and faithfulness to the story. The series' portrayal of police investigation raises eyebrows, especially for those with a criminology background, as it needlessly questions established facts. Unrealistic language and a lack of authenticity in depicting Delhi further mar the series. Despite Bhuvan's positive contribution, the overall viewing experience is perceived as a missed opportunity given the promising plot and talented cast. The nod goes to the authenticity of the Netflix documentary, favoring a more engaging experience over the contrived narrative of "Aakhri Sach."



This web series gained 20M views from its trailer but it was an overall disappointment for the audience.



Commando 2023



This Disney+ Hotstar series, a spin-off from the Commando film franchise led by Vidyut Jammwal, follows a clandestine operation in Pakistan to liberate an Indian spy. Crafted by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Commando showcases the talents of Prem Parija, Adah Sharma, and Vaibhav Tatwawadi in key roles.



Imagine a TV series that's like a logic-free rollercoaster with no compelling plot or believable characters. RAW agents flashing six-pack abs, riding fancy bikes, and overusing the term "commando" make it feel more like a parody than a serious show. The cast's overacting adds an extra layer of cringe, and it seems like fact-checking took a backseat in the making. The plot? Well, it's as tired as a Monday morning, offering nothing new or thrilling. The misuse of RAW's name is like the icing on a disappointment cake. From direction to songs, acting to choreography, it's all a flat line. Prem's acting hits rock bottom, lacking any emotions or expressions. Adah and Amit try to salvage the wreckage momentarily, but it's not enough. In a nutshell, it's a total time-waster. If you're a fan of crime thrillers, this one's a hard pass. Save yourself from this lacklustre experience – your precious time deserves better!



This web series received 31M views from its trailer but the final product was a total time waster.



Happy Family Conditions apply



JD Majethia and Aatish Kapadia's comedic portrayal of the multi-generational Dholakia family brings them into amusing and dramatic scenarios. Starring Ratna Pathak Shah, Raj Babbar, Atul Kulkarni, and Ayesha Jhulka, the series takes center stage on Amazon Prime Video.



The show had potential with a great concept and storyline, worthy of a 4-star rating. But when it comes to execution, it falls flat. As someone who enjoys the charm of shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Baa Bahu and Baby, and Khichdi, I anticipated simple, humorous narratives guiding characters through life's challenges. However, the series disappoints on several fronts. It unnecessarily adds suspenseful freeze points, deviating from the timeless appeal of shows like Sarabhai. Vulgar jokes undermine its family-friendly vibe, making it unsuitable for kids and extended family viewing. The promotion of drinks and inappropriate language contradicts the intended portrayal of contemporary family dynamics. As a devoted fan of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi, I had high expectations, and while the actors shine, their roles are unsuitable. Ratna Pathak Shah's character becomes noisy with excessive cussing, Raj Babbar is underutilized, and Atul Kulkarni is given a senseless role. In the end, the show disappoints, falling short even of an average standard and missing the mark set by its esteemed predecessors, notably lacking key Sarabhai cast members.

This web series received 20M views from its trailer but couldn’t justify its predecessors.