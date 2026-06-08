‘Our little secret is now yours’: Taylor Lautner, wife Tay expecting a daughter

Actor Taylor Lautner and his wife, Tay Lautner, have announced that they are expecting a baby girl.

The couple shared the news with fans through a gender reveal video posted on Instagram. The clip showed the pair sitting together in front of a laptop as they prepared to discover the baby's gender. Moments later, the word "GIRL" appeared on the screen in pink letters, prompting cheers and excitement from the couple.

The emotional video also captured Tay becoming tearful after the reveal, with Lautner embracing her and kissing her on the forehead. Sharing the clip online, the couple wrote, "Our little secret is now yours."

The announcement marks another milestone for the pair, who first went public with their relationship in 2018. Lautner proposed in November 2021, and the couple married on November 11, 2022, at Epoch Estate Wines in California.

Speaking to PEOPLE after their wedding, Tay described the day as feeling "so surreal". She said both of them had been closely involved in the planning process and that the celebration had exceeded their expectations.

Lautner said they wanted the occasion to be "celebratory" and free from pressure, adding that every guest present was important to them and that they wanted everyone to feel part of the day.

The couple were introduced by Lautner's sister, Makena Moore. Reflecting on how their relationship began, Lautner told PEOPLE in January 2022 that he met Tay while taking a break from acting.

"I wanted to take a step back and enjoy life and spend some time with my family and friends. And I met my fiancée out of it, so it all worked out," he said.

The couple announced earlier this year that they were expecting their first child together.