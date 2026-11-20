Indian boyband OutStation has released its debut mixtape, You Are Now Heading: OutStation, marking one year since the release of their first single, Tum Se.

Released globally on November 20 through Visva Records, the mixtape features the group's previous releases, two new songs and three alternate versions of tracks from their debut year.

The project introduces Dil Haara as its focus single, accompanied by an official music video. The track blends contemporary pop with qawwali influences. The second new song, Dil Ke Apne Paas, sees the five-member group experiment with Afro-electronic sounds.

The mixtape also features alternate versions of three earlier releases: Aaj Kal, homecoming and Kuch Toh Hai Yahan, presented as aaj/kal, home//coming and KTHY, respectively.

The release follows a 10-day promotional campaign built around a fictional narrative exploring the pressures of Indian pop stardom. It began with a YouTube livestream showing an argument between the band members before the group went silent on social media, prompting speculation among followers.

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The campaign subsequently included a mockumentary-style trailer featuring Shivpreet Suvarna, known as Shivprizz, and social media personality Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry. It also featured a choreographed press conference recreating well-known media interactions involving cricketer Virat Kohli and sports personalities Allen Iverson, LeBron James and football manager Jose Mourinho.

The group said the mixtape reflects their experiences over the past year and offers listeners a different perspective on their music and identity.

Formed through a nationwide talent hunt, OutStation comprises five members from different parts of India. The group is mentored by Grammy-nominated songwriter Savan Kotecha, whose songwriting credits include tracks for The Weeknd, One Direction, Ariana Grande and Ed Sheeran. They are signed to his label, Visva Records.

Over the past year, the group has built an audience under the name 'Passengers' and expanded its presence through live performances across the country. Its debut-year activities included a 10-city bus tour, sold-out shows, festival appearances and opening slots for established performers.

OutStation has also gained traction on digital platforms, with more than 660,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, 288,000 Instagram followers and 105,000 YouTube subscribers, according to figures shared by the label.

The mixtape marks the first anniversary of the group's debut while bringing together its early releases and newer musical experiments in a single project.

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