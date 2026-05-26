OutStation to release debut EP ‘Homecoming’ after 11-city anniversary road tour

Indian boy band OutStation has announced its debut EP, Homecoming, scheduled for a worldwide release on July 31, alongside a 14-day multi-city road trip designed to mark the group’s first anniversary.

The EP forms the centrepiece of ‘The Homecoming Bus’, a cross-country journey that will see the five-member band travel across 11 cities from June 14 to June 28 while engaging directly with fans through livestreams, pop-up performances and meet-ups.

Beginning in Mumbai, the tour route will pass through Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Udaipur, Jaipur, Delhi, Agra, Bhopal, Indore and Pune before concluding back in Mumbai.

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The group said the road trip is intended to move away from the traditional concert format by focusing on unscripted fan interaction and collaborations with local creators, musicians and artisans in each city. The entire journey will also be documented for a feature-length film capturing life on the road.

OutStation described the upcoming EP as emotionally tied to the journey and the fan community that has supported the band over the past year.

“A year ago, the five of us were absolute strangers from completely different towns, packing our bags with nothing but a dream,” the band said in a statement. “Homecoming is a love letter to our fans. We aren't just putting on shows; we are living on the road, cooking up cultural collaborations, and coming straight to the doorsteps of the people who built us.”

Formed through a nationwide talent search conducted by Visva Records, the band has been mentored by Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer Savan Kotecha, known for his work with One Direction, Ariana Grande and The Weeknd.

Despite having only two independent releases — Tum Se and Aaj Kal — OutStation says it has already performed before more than 2,00,000 people through live events, pop-ups and livestreams, besides opening for Akon and Anuv Jain.

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