Over 70 phones stolen at Enrique Iglesias concert in Mumbai

At least 73 mobile phones worth nearly Rs 23.85 lakh were reported stolen during pop star Enrique Iglesias’ sold-out concert at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on Wednesday evening, police confirmed on October 31.

Authorities have registered seven First Information Reports (FIRs) related to the thefts, which occurred while the Spanish singer performed for a crowd of more than 25,000 fans. Victims of the thefts include a hotelier, makeup artist, journalist, students and several businesspersons, officials said.

Tickets for the much-anticipated show started at Rs 7,000, with Iglesias delivering a 90-minute set featuring hits such as Hero and Bailamos. The concert marked his debut performance in Mumbai and drew massive crowds eager to witness the Grammy-winning artist live.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the venue to trace suspects involved in what appears to be a coordinated theft operation targeting concert-goers.