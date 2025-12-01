Oxford crowns “Rage bait” as 2025’s defining word of the internet age

Oxford University Press has crowned “rage bait” as the Oxford Word of the Year 2025, edging out contenders “aura farming” and “biohack.” More than 30,000 public votes poured in over three days, with the final selection weighing audience sentiment and linguistic trends.

Oxford Languages defines rage bait as content crafted to spark anger or outrage—often on purpose—to boost clicks, comments, or overall engagement. The term’s usage has tripled in the past year, a jump tied to rising social tension and increasingly combative online spaces.

The phrase traces back to Usenet forums in 2002, where it described intentional provocation, particularly toward drivers. It later morphed into a label for viral internet posts and is now widely used in newsrooms, creator communities, and political messaging. As platforms reward heated reactions, the tactic has scaled into “rage-farming,” a coordinated push to fuel anger through misinformation or polarising narratives.

Oxford Languages President Casper Grathwohl said the choice reflects a broader shift in how digital content aims not only for attention but also for emotional manipulation. He pointed to an era shaped by deepfake celebrities, AI influencers, virtual companions, and online identity questions.

Grathwohl noted that the rise of “rage bait” shows growing public awareness of how users are steered into emotional responses. What once was a race for curiosity-driven clicks has evolved into direct targeting of human emotion, he said, calling it part of a larger conversation about navigating life in an increasingly tech-driven world.