Legendary Pakistani actor Talat Hussain passes away at the age of 83 on May 26 in Karachi after suffering from a prolonged illness.

The news was confirmed by the Arts Council of Pakistani Karachi President Ahmed Shah. He stated that the actor was undergoing treatment at a hospital in the city.

Shah said, "His services to the Pakistani television, theatre, film and radio will always be remembered. The vacuum left by his death can never be fulfilled". He added, "An acclaimed actor like Talat Hussain is born after centuries."

Talat Hussain worked with actors Jeetendra and Rekha in the 1989 film ‘Souten Ki Beti’.

Hussain was born in Delhi and was a radio, TV, theatre and cinema veteran. He is best known for his roles in serials, including 'Bandish', 'Karwaan', 'Hawain', and 'Parchaiyan'. Apart from them, Shah worked in the films 'Chiragh Jalta Raha', 'Gumnaam' and 'Actor in Law'.

The actor was well known for his baritone voice and impressive acting skills and has won the Pride of Performance Award which is the highest national literary award in Pakistan, in 1982 and the Sitara-i-Imtiaz, the third-highest honour, in 2021.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the veteran actor stating, "His services to the Pakistani television, theatre, film and radio will always be remembered. The vacuum left by his death can never be fulfilled (sic)."

According to reports, Talat Hussain is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.