The breathtaking wedding images and videos of Pakistani actress Mahira Khan recently became viral online. The performer, who is most known for her roles in television series and the Shah Rukh Khan movie Raees, recently wed entrepreneur Salim Karim, who has been her lifelong companion.

After sharing her official wedding videos and a photo with her husband, Mahira posted a series of new photos on social media. Mahira’s son Azlaan, from her previous marriage with Ali Askari, was also seen in the photos. Mahira shared the pictures with a blue heart emoji.

Mahira’s wedding make-up artist also shared a new photo, and wrote, “The prettiest bride I have ever seen my gangu.”

Many fans have been sharing their views on Mahira’s look as a bride. One fan called her “A real life fairytale princess,” while another wrote, “Heavenly beautiful ??.” Actor Mouni Roy reacted to Mahira’s photos and wrote, “Who looks thisssss beautiful!!!!!!???? DIVINE ??.” Celebrity makeup artist Adnan Ansari shared a photo with the bride as they hugged and cried. He wrote in Urdu, “With the moon of heaven we sent away our moon. Be happy and be happy. Amen #mahirakhan.”

Mahira and Salim’s wedding reportedly took place in Pakistan’s Bhurban in the presence of family members and close friends.