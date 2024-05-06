Renowned Pakistani singer Atif Aslam is set to expand his artistic horizons by venturing into the Malayalam film industry. He will lend his soulful vocals to the Hindi song ‘Hijr’ in the upcoming romantic drama ‘Haal.’

Expressing his excitement about the project, Atif shared with Rolling Stone India, “Always fun to sing a beautiful composition and meaningful lyrics. The song is contemporary and I hope the film will be as amazing as its music.”

Directed by Prasanth Vijayakumar and written by Nishad Koya, 'Haal' stars Shane Nigam in the lead role and is scheduled for release later this year.

Nandhagopan V, the newcomer composer behind the song 'Hijr,' is recognized for his contributions to Malayalam cinema, having worked on films like ‘Luca,’ ‘Kho Kho,’ among others. Speaking about the collaboration, Nandhagopan assured fans that the song would be a unique blend of romantic and emotional melodies. He stated, "I have incorporated a blend of Western and Eastern instruments, along with ethnic and electronic textures, complemented by ambient soundscapes."

The idea to approach Atif Aslam for the song stemmed from a mutual admiration for the singer's work. Nandhagopan and actor Shane Nigam, both fans of Aslam, found inspiration while listening to the artiste’s track ‘Aadat’ on repeat during their leisure time together.

Atif Aslam is celebrated for his versatile and expressive voice, earning him a large fan base and numerous awards in the music industry. With his debut in the Malayalam film industry, fans eagerly anticipate the magic he will bring to the silver screen.