After much anticipation, the release date for the highly-awaited third season of the popular comedy web series, Panchayat, has finally been unveiled. Set to premiere on May 28, the announcement brings relief to fans who have been eagerly awaiting the return of the beloved show.

Prime Video, the streaming platform hosting the series, orchestrated a clever online campaign to engage fans in the lead-up to the announcement. Through teasers and hints, they prompted fans to participate in an interactive activity, involving virtually plucking 'laukis' to reveal the release date. The online buzz generated excitement over the past few days until Thursday, when the makers officially disclosed the premiere date.

Accompanying the announcement was a new poster featuring the cast, including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Raghubir Yadav. The post on Prime Video's social media handles celebrated the fans' involvement in the campaign, stating, "You moved the laukis, we announced the rewards."

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar, Panchayat's third season promises to deliver more of its trademark "heartwarming comedy" rooted in the slow-paced village life. Alongside the returning main cast, consisting of Jitendra, Neena, Raghubir, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa, the series will premiere in Hindi with dubs available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Since its debut in April 2020, Panchayat has garnered widespread acclaim for its portrayal of Abhishek Tripathi, played by Jitendra Kumar, as he navigates life as a secretary in a rural panchayat office in Phulera, Uttar Pradesh. The show's satirical take on village life resonated with audiences globally, leading to the renewal for a third season after the success of its initial two seasons in 2020 and 2022, respectively.

The unveiling of the third season's release date marks a significant moment for fans eagerly awaiting the return of Panchayat's unique blend of humor and storytelling. With just weeks to go until the premiere, anticipation is sure to build as viewers prepare to immerse themselves once again in the world of Phulera and its quirky inhabitants.