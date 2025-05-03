Prime Video has officially dropped the teaser for the highly awaited ‘Panchayat Season 4’, reigniting excitement among fans of the hit comedy-drama. The teaser was unveiled at the WAVES Summit 2025 in Mumbai, confirming the show’s return on July 2 with its original star cast and a brand-new chapter laced with political intrigue and rural realism.

Created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar, and produced by The Viral Fever, the series continues to blend satire, emotion, and small-town dynamics with refreshing simplicity. The fourth season introduces a fresh conflict—local elections—adding a layer of intensity to the beloved characters’ journeys.

Jitendra Kumar reprises his role as Abhishek Tripathi, the idealistic young secretary, joined once again by acclaimed actors Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, and Faisal Malik. Also returning are Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha, ensuring the ensemble retains the chemistry that made the show a breakout success.

The teaser hints at a charged political atmosphere as multiple contenders step into the fray, setting the stage for a tug-of-war laced with humor, ego clashes, and unexpected alliances. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya, with writing by Chandan Kumar, the new season promises to strike a balance between comedy and commentary.

Since its debut, Panchayat has become one of the most beloved web series in India, praised for its authenticity, storytelling, and performances. With Season 4, the creators look ready to take the series to new heights—both narratively and emotionally.

‘Panchayat Season 4’ begins streaming on Prime Video from July 2.