Panchayat season 5 confirmed, Phulera returns in 2026

Following the record-breaking success of Season 4, Prime Video and The Viral Fever (TVF) have officially announced Panchayat Season 5. The news was shared on Monday through Prime Video’s Instagram account, along with a poster featuring the show's beloved characters and the message: "Hi 5 Phulera wapas aane ki taiyyaari shuru kar lijiye."

The fourth season, released on June 24, quickly became the most successful installment yet, drawing strong viewership not only across India but in over 180 countries within its first week.

“We are absolutely delighted with the phenomenal response to Panchayat Season 4, which has further elevated the series' stature and set new benchmarks for authentic storytelling,” said Manish Menghani, Director & Head of Content Licensing at Prime Video India.

He added, “The season's exceptional viewership... is a testament to its universal appeal and deep cultural resonance.”

With its signature blend of humour, emotion, and social commentary, Panchayat has grown from a sleeper hit to a global favourite. Season 4 featured performances from Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, and more, and was also part of Prime Day 2025’s special content lineup.

Season 5 is scheduled to release in 2026. Until then, fans will have to wait to see what’s next for the residents of Phulera.