In a tragic incident, Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law lost his life, and his sister sustained severe injuries in a road accident in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, on Saturday. Officials confirmed that Rakesh Tiwari, Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law, succumbed to injuries, while his sister, Sabita Tiwari, was critically injured in the mishap.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accident occurred around 4:30 pm at Nirsa Bazar on the Delhi-Kolkata National Highway-2. The couple, traveling from Gopalganj district of Bihar to West Bengal, met with the unfortunate incident when their car collided with a road divider.

Both victims were promptly rushed to Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital (SNMMCH) in Dhanbad. Regrettably, Rakesh Tiwari was declared "brought dead" by attending physicians. However, Pankaj Tripathi's sister, who suffered a leg fracture, is reported to be out of immediate danger, according to Dr. Dinesh Kumar Gindauria, HOD of the Emergency Department at SNMMCH, as stated to PTI.

Police disclosed that Rakesh Tiwari was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident, indicating a loss of control resulting in collision with the road divider. Investigations are underway to determine the precise cause of the tragic event.

Pankaj Tripathi, a celebrated actor in the Indian film industry, has garnered national acclaim for his performances in notable Bollywood movies such as "Main Atal Hoon," "OMG-2," "Stree," and "Ludo." Additionally, he is widely recognized for his compelling portrayal as "Kaleen bhaiya" in the popular web-series "Mirzapur."