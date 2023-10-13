Versatile Singer and Songwriter Papon has released his first Hindi Single in over a decade, 'Ab Rukna Mat.' The sound is a throwback to the indie genre of the old days, keeping the entire emotion of the song beautiful, light and easygoing. Papon has written, produced, and composed the song himself. The lyrics have been written by his close friend Manoj Chaudhry.

'Ab Rukna Mat' describes the narrative of a person asking their significant other to keep exploring the connection that they feel, and jump into the unknown phase by letting go of the fear and trusting the universe. It is all about giving yourself to the flow of love and just letting things happen. The vocals beautifully gel in with the perfect arrangement of the instruments, in turn, creating a classic Papon track.

"Ab Rukna Mat" stands as a testament to Papon's enduring talent and his dedication to crafting timeless music. His unique blend of soulful melodies and heartfelt lyrics once again promises to captivate music enthusiasts and enthusiasts alike.

The '">Moh Moh Ke Dhaage' singer Papon has shared his moments of happiness while composing the song and engaged in an exclusive chat with IndiaTodayNE to explain why he got back to Indie music.

"Ab Rukna Mat' is an Indie song coming from you after a decade. Tell us more about this song. What was the process of bringing the song to life?

"Ab Rukna Mat is my first single in Hindi in almost a decade. The whole process of making the song has been DIY, as I have done almost everything on this record from composing the tune, playing the guitar, recording vocals, to programming the music in terms of arrangement. Manoj Chaudhry, a very close friend penned down the most beautiful lyrics for my vision of the song. I am back to doing Indie music after a decade and it feels really good. The music is very different from what I have been doing, it's very young and vibrant. 'Ab Rukna Mat' is all about asking the other person to keep exploring the feeling that they have and not give in to the fear and just go with the flow".

What's the inspiration behind going back to a Hindi indie song after 10 years?

Well, I’ve been doing my Indie stuff, but mostly regional. Life got a little busy with Bollywood and big projects like Coke Studio, MTV unplugged, and various other projects so my own music didn’t get enough time to be created. During the Covid times, and the lockdowns, I was staying in remote places and had no concerts to travel to. So I got enough time to create a lot of music which is what I am going to release now.

Why this DIY project? Cost cutting or confidence in your multi-tasking?

I have always created my own music. I started with my first album Jonaaki Raati in Assamese. Then subsequent albums like “the story so far” etc where did the entire music myself.

It’s a trip to create the entire sound myself. I like wearing my producer/Composer hat. In fact, some of my friends say I compose better than I sing. It’s just that it takes a lot of time. Solo trips are really nice. With it also comes with limitations and challenges but at the end it’s a pure journey of story telling.

Why Uttarakhand and not Assam?

The Himalayas in the Uttarakhand has contributed a lot to who I am today as a person. So this song is a lot to do with that side of me because Manoj Da, who has penned this song is from there, and we have shared couple of the decades of making stories together.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called you an intellectual musician and Zubeen Garg has been referred as a commoner's favourite. How do you react to this?

"Ha ha ha! A CM calling me a thinking artist is a compliment and only a thinking person like him can recognize that. I think my music has reached far and wide, more than I expected it to. So I’d like to remain the way I am, and continue doing the music I do the best".