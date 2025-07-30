'Param Sundari' starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor set for August 29 release

The stage is set for Bollywood’s next big romance, Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor. Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner, the film is now officially scheduled to release in theatres on August 29, after a slight delay from its initially planned July debut.

Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari promises a fresh take on the North-meets-South romance genre—territory previously explored in hits like Chennai Express and 2 States. This time, the story follows Sidharth Malhotra as “North ka Munda” Param and Janhvi Kapoor as “South ki Sundari,” navigating the challenges and charm of a cross-cultural love affair.

While full plot details remain under wraps, the teaser—unveiled alongside the promo for Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s Bhool Chuk Maaf—offered audiences a vibrant first look into the colorful world and emotional depth of the film.

Alongside the announcement of the new release date, the makers released the film’s first song, Pardesiya. Marketed as “the year’s most heartfelt song,” Pardesiya has already begun making waves for its soulful melody and romantic visuals, further heightening anticipation for the film’s arrival.

Sharing the update on social media, the official statement read, “Dinesh Vijan brings to you the Biggest Love Story of the Year #ParamSundari arrives in cinemas on 29th August. And in just 1 hour, feel its soul with the year’s most heartfelt song — #Pardesiya.”

Maddock Films, known for genre-bending titles like Hindi Medium, Stree, and Bhediya, appears to be continuing its tradition of delivering unique stories with emotional resonance and wide appeal. With Param Sundari, the production house is set to delve into a rich narrative space that combines culture, identity, and modern love.

With its star-studded cast, musical depth, and promise of a fresh romantic tale rooted in cultural nuance, Param Sundari is gearing up to be one of the most talked-about releases of the season. The chemistry between Malhotra and Kapoor, paired with Tushar Jalota’s direction, sets the stage for a film that could strike a chord with audiences across regions.