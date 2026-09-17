Parikrama to open Guns N’ Roses’ Guwahati show; Sikkim’s Girish and the Chronicles set for Bengaluru

Guwahati’s Guns N’ Roses show will feature Delhi rock veterans Parikrama as the opening act, while Sikkim-origin band Girish and the Chronicles will take the stage before the American rock giants in Bengaluru.

Parikrama will support Guns N’ Roses at the Khanapara Veterinary Ground in Guwahati on November 17, adding a prominent Indian rock act to what is set to be the band’s first performance in the Northeast. Guns N’ Roses will perform in Bengaluru three days earlier, on November 14, at NICE Grounds.

The choice of Girish and the Chronicles for the Bengaluru show also carries a Northeast connection. The Sikkim-origin hard rock band had previously opened for Guns N’ Roses during the rock legends’ 2025 India show in Mumbai and will now return as their supporting act for the Bengaluru leg of the 2026 tour.

For Guwahati, Parikrama’s inclusion adds another Indian rock name to a concert that is already drawing attention across the region. The band, which emerged from Delhi’s rock scene, has been active for decades and is known for its rock sound incorporating Indian classical influences.

Guns N’ Roses announced their two-city India tour in June, with Guwahati marking their first-ever performance in Northeast India. The concerts are part of the band’s ongoing Asia leg and World Tour.

The Guwahati show is being held at the Khanapara Veterinary Ground on November 17, with the event scheduled to begin at 4 pm, according to BookMyShow.

The concert was announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in June, following the state’s recent push to host major international music acts.