Parineeta returns in restored 8K version for one week across India

Parineeta is returning to the big screen. On Wednesday, PVR INOX announced the 20th anniversary re-release of Parineeta. The romantic drama will be shown across India in select theatres on August 29, exclusively for one week.

This re-release marks two decades since Parineeta's original release. It also celebrates 20 years of Vidya Balan's career in Indian cinema and 50 years of Vinod Chopra Films. Vinod Chopra Films is the first production house in India to restore its entire film library in 8K resolution, with soundtracks remastered in 5.1 surround sound. The restoration process took over four years and included work at L’Immagine Ritrovata in Bologna, Italy.

Parineeta received critical acclaim and commercial success when it was first released in 2005. The film was produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and directed by the late Pradeep Sarkar. It is known for its music by Shantanu Moitra and performances by Saif Ali Khan, Vidya Balan, and Sanjay Dutt.

Speaking about the restored release, Vidhu Vinod Chopra said, "Parineeta has always held a special place in my heart. It is more than just a film—it is a journey of love, elegance, and soulful music. Every frame carries its own emotion, evolving with the story in a way that touches something deep within. Now, in the restored and remastered 8K version, the visuals are even richer and the locations more beautiful. I am proud of Pradeep Sarkar for how he made this film, capturing the grandeur of old Kolkata and infusing it with timeless beauty."

Saif Ali Khan said, "Parineeta was a turning point for me—a film that allowed me to explore a quieter, more restrained side of my personality. It had elegance, depth, and an old-world charm that is rare. Working with Vidya, Pradeep da, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Sanju, and the entire team was special. I have warm memories of the film, and it will always hold a meaningful place in my journey."

Sanjay Dutt shared, "Parineeta will always hold a special place in my heart. It was a beautiful film, made with love and honesty. This was my second project with Vidhu Vinod Chopra, after Munnabhai MBBS. Pradeep Sarkar had a distinct and sensitive vision, and I enjoyed playing a character that was understated and real. I have wonderful memories from the shoot, and I am happy that a new generation will now experience it on the big screen."