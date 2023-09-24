In a star-studded and opulent ceremony held at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha exchanged their wedding vows on September 24, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives. The event was graced by eminent personalities from both the film industry and the political arena.

Among the guests were Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, and Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister of Punjab.

The couple's wedding festivities commenced with an ardas ceremony in Delhi, followed by a soulful sufi night that set the tone for the upcoming nuptials. Their journey to marital bliss culminated in the beautiful city of Udaipur, where the mehendi ceremony kicked off the festivities in grand style.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, affectionately known as "RagNeeti" by their admirers, opted for an elegant and understated wedding theme, with pastel hues dominating the decor. Parineeti chose to wear a stunning lehenga designed by her close friend, Manish Malhotra. Her bridal attire featured exquisite jewelry that beautifully complemented her simple yet elegant look, characterized by minimal embroidery.

As the melodious tunes of the bidaai song and the iconic "Dilwale Dhulhaniya Le Jayengey" filled the air, Parineeti and Raghav embarked on this enchanting journey of love and togetherness.