Bollywood is abuzz with excitement as the much-anticipated wedding of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha approaches. The star-studded event is set to take place on September 24 in the enchanting city of Udaipur, and fans are eagerly awaiting the first glimpse of their wedding festivities. Today, on September 22, the couple was spotted at the Delhi airport, en route to Udaipur, adding to the anticipation surrounding their nuptials.

Top-Notch Security for Parineeti and Raghav's Royal Affair



The preparations for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's grand wedding at The Leela Palace are in full swing. A unique element of this event will be Raghav's procession, where he will travel from one hotel to The Leela Palace in a boat adorned in traditional Mewari style to collect his bride, Parineeti.



Reports reveal that a formidable team of 100 private security guards has been deployed at the wedding venue. The Hotel Leela Palace, nestled in the middle of Lake Pichola, will have security personnel stationed on four to five boats positioned in the lake. Special security arrangements extend to the jetty, ensuring a secure path from the boats to the hotel.



An agreement has been reached to safeguard the privacy of the wedding, prompting a complete overhaul of the hotel's security systems. Anyone not affiliated with the event will undergo thorough screening upon entry.

The local police have established 15 security blockade points across the city, ensuring vigilant monitoring.

Enhanced security measures will be in place for Parineeti and other guests, extending from the airport to the hotel, including the deployment of both law enforcement officers and private guards.



Strict Measures to Preserve Privacy



To prevent unauthorized photography and video recording during the royal ceremony, stringent measures are in place. Mobile cameras will be sealed with blue tape upon entry, making any tampering evident. This applies to hotel staff, vendors, and service providers, who will remain on-site for three days without leaving the premises.



Delhi's Makeup and Mehendi Artistry



Parineeti Chopra will receive expert makeup and mehendi artistry from a team coming directly from Delhi. Over 12 private photographers and videographers, also from Delhi, will capture the unforgettable moments of the wedding.



High-Profile Guest List



The wedding guest list boasts an array of high-profile personalities. Dignitaries like Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and other prominent politicians from across the country are expected to grace the occasion. Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti's cousin, will also be in attendance, along with renowned figures such as Karan Johar, tennis sensation Sania Mirza, and designer Manish Malhotra.



Access via Jetty



Guests will access the Hotel Leela Palace via a dedicated jetty at Dudhtalai. On September 23 and 24, the entire hotel has been reserved exclusively for the wedding. Multiple jetty options have been arranged for transportation, including the jetty at Udaivilas and City Palace, ensuring a smooth arrival for guests.



Raghav and Parineeti will make their entrance via Trident Gate from the airport, while other guests will reach the hotel directly through the Lake Pichola jetty, where public interference is minimal.



As the world eagerly awaits this Bollywood wedding extravaganza, all eyes are on Udaipur for what promises to be a spectacular and unforgettable event.