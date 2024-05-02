Parineeti Chopra, known primarily for her acting career spanning over a decade, has recently ventured into playback singing, showcasing her musical talents. She has also begun participating in singing shows, with her songs in Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ receiving acclaim for her vocal prowess. Surprisingly, it has come to light that Parineeti's musical journey dates back to her teenage years, as evidenced by an old video of her singing a patriotic song on Doordarshan Chandigarh.

Shared by Doordarshan Chandigarh some years ago, the video features Parineeti singing ‘Desh Ki Sewa’ along with others, long before her acting debut in ‘Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl’. In the footage, she can be seen clad in a bright orange suit with a bob-cut hairstyle.

Parineeti's musical aspirations have only grown stronger over time. She recorded the song ‘O Piya’ for her wedding with Raghav Chaddha, with lyrics and composition by Gaurav Dutta, along with Harjot Kaur and Sunny M R.

Recently, she embarked on a full-fledged career in music, expressing her excitement about this new chapter in her life. In her announcement, she wrote, “Music, to me, has always been my happy place...my calm in the storm. I’ve watched countless musicians all over the world performing on the stage and now it’s finally my time to be a part of that world. I feel so lucky, blessed and stressed about starting off a whole new chapter in my life and I honestly can’t describe how excited I am to embark on this musical journey. A journey that gives me the opportunity to have two careers at once! How fun (and chaotic). So here’s to embracing the unknown and facing all my fears and kicking off my singing debut! (sic)”

During a live performance, Parineeti received praise from her husband Raghav Chadha, who affectionately called her his ‘personal melody queen’.