South Korean star Park Bo Gum, best known for his roles in acclaimed dramas like Reply 1988, Love in the Moonlight, and Encounter, has expressed strong interest in visiting India and potentially working in an Indian production.

Speaking during a media roundtable ahead of the release of his upcoming drama Good Boy, the 31-year-old actor thanked Indian fans for their continued support. “To my Indian friends, dhanyavaad (thank you). Is that right? Thank you for your support and love. I really want to go to India… I hope so. So thank you a lot. Dhanyavaad,” he said, responding to a question from PTI.

Park's latest project, Good Boy, marks his return to the screen after completing mandatory military service in 2022. The Prime Video original follows a group of elite athletes who are recruited into the police force through a special program. Park plays Yoon Dong-ju, a gold medal-winning boxer.

“Good Boy was the first project I took on after finishing military service. I actually trained in real-life boxing with physical contact… and I had to grow my muscle percentage. We worked out together on set. I learned a lot from the team,” said Park.

Starring opposite him is Kim So-hyun as Ji Han-na, an award-winning shooter. The ensemble cast also includes well-known South Korean actors Lee Sang-yi, Oh Jung-se, Heo Sung-tae, and Tae Won-seok.

Asked about the differences between his new role and his previous character Gwan-sik from When Life Gives You Tangerines, Park noted some common ground. “If I were to compare the two… they are always action-first and proactive. They both know how to truly love one person, and they have a very healthy mindset.”

The actor also said he is open to acting in Indian productions. “If there’s a chance, I’d love to be in a musical or any Indian film,” he shared.

Park emphasised that post-military service, his focus is on taking up meaningful and diverse roles. “After finishing my military service, I find that there are more stories that I want to tell and more roles that I want to take on. So beginning this year, I'm going to really do my best to tell the most number of stories I can.”

Good Boy begins streaming on Prime Video starting May 31.