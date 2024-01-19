Strong Woman Do Bong Soon's adored star Park Bo Young and Kingdom's Joo Ji Hoon are getting ready for their next endeavour: a brand-new webtoon adaption written by the same person who created the popular series Moving. This forthcoming drama promises an enthralling combination of mystery, romance, and a hint of the paranormal by fusing the charming qualities of Park Bo Young with the imaginative writing of renowned author Kang Full.

Joo Ji Hoon, who is well-known for his performances in Hospital Playlist and Kingdom, is starring with Park Bo Young in this mystery thriller. A stellar cast will be joining the two. The working title of the K-drama is Light Shop.

After it's finished, the programme will debut on Disney Plus. The drama will be released in 2024, at some point.

Along with revealing the star-studded cast, which includes Joo Ji Hoon, Park Bo Young, Bae Sung Woo, Uhm Tae Goo, Seolhyun, Lee Jung Eun, Kim Min Ha, Park Hyuk Kwon, Kim Dae Myung, Shin Eun Soo, Kim Sun Hwa, and Kim Ki Hae, the production house and streaming service jointly confirmed the upcoming show on January 19.

Officially, Light Shop will launch as the fifth chapter of Kang Full's flat psychological mystery. The plot centres on the intertwined lives of the living and the dead in an enigmatic lamp-selling business. The performers will play characters that are enigmatic and closely related to the intriguing world of the light store.

Do Bong Soon, the star of Strong Girl, was most recently seen on Netflix's Daily Dose of Sunshine. The programme presents a distinct and sincere viewpoint on mental health issues. The official synopsis of the show reads, “Determined to provide a ray of light for those under her care, a young nurse navigates the world of mental health and the diverse stories surrounding it.”