Online criticism is being levelled at the tvN K-drama Marry My Husband, which is also streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Online users are stating that they want to boycott Park Min Young's K-Drama. According to a story published by Dispatch on January 15, Park Min Young received a substantial sum of money from her contentious ex-boyfriend, Kang Jong Hyun, throughout their romantic engagement.

As Dispatch reported, the issue worsened when it was discovered that Park Min Young had first claimed she was unaware of Kang Jong Hyun's wrongdoings throughout their relationship, which precipitated their split. "Park Min Young received ₩250 million KRW (about $190,000 USD) while dating Kang Jong Hyun," the media outlet noted in its in-depth analysis.

Authorities looked into Kang Jong Hyun's use of Park Min Young's account under a "borrowed" identity in February 2023, involving the actress from What's Wrong with Secretary Kim. It was made obvious at the time that she was unrelated to the case.

However, a three-step procedure was used to transfer the money from Kang Jong Hyun's firm to Park Min Young's personal bank account, according to Dispatch's in-depth research. Furthermore, according to the media site, funds from Kang Jong Hyun's associated business were "misappropriated, disguised as a loan, and then forwarded to Park Min Young's account, being labelled as "living expenses."

According to her agency's statement, the actress refuted the recent accusation that she received financial favours from her former partner. The business confirmed, "The 250 million won mentioned in the article is only in Park Min-young's account used by Kang Jong-hyun and was not used for actress Park Min-young's living expenses".

The statement added, "Park Min-young has been refuting these rumors for more than a year and has been widely misunderstood. She has faced criticism, expressed regret, and reflected on the situation. As an actress, the only thing she can do is show good acting through her works. We hope that there will be no more unfounded suspicions that can damage Park's reputation."

Hook Entertainment, the agency representing Park Min Young, earlier responded to the allegations by stating, "We are looking into Dispatch’s report," as reported by Koreaboo.

The aftermath of this shocking revelation is affecting the actress's ongoing K-drama, despite the continued support from global audiences who appreciate her talent and professionalism. However, Korean netizens seem notably upset, particularly because Park Min Young had previously claimed she never received money from her ex-boyfriend.

A fan wrote, “This ruins her image for me. They say the money was an allowance, but we know what it really is. Sigh”, while another said, “I can’t believe an actress who is as successful and rich as her is doing s#it like this.”