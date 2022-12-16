Pathaan's first song, starring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan, has been trending for all the wrong reasons since its release. Fans are adoring the main actors' hot chemistry, and Deepika's daring look has been the talk of the town.

However, many internet users are dissatisfied with the colour of Deepika's bikini in the song. A group of online users have initiated a boycott trend towards the film and urged a ban on it for the use of 'vulgarity'.

“From Mohammad Gauri to Ibrahim Lodi, all the Pathans have tortured Hindus so much that if you read the history properly your soul will tremble, but drug addict Shahrukh Khan is making them heroes. That's why I boycott the film, if you agree then support strongly by writing #BoycottPathaan”, one Twitter user wrote.

“Wt's this song trying to depict? The existence of women is only to use their physical attributes to please n attract men. Men in return can choose to give a lascivious smile n grope/molest her seeing her x-rated moves. This is just a vulgar depiction of Patriarchy in Urduwood #BoycottPathaan”, another criticized boldly on Twitter.

Deepika is seen in a daring avatar, while SRK, who reigns over millions of hearts, is exceedingly hot and handsome. Vishal-Sheykhar composed the song, while Kumaar wrote the lyrics.

“Seeing her, you know…beauty is an attitude….#BesharamRang song is here - https://youtu.be/huxhqphtDrM. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu”, Shah Rukh Khan wrote in an Instagram post.

“It’s finally here! #Pathaan only at a big screen near you on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu”, Deepika Padukone wrote in an Instagram post.