Pathaan: Deepika Padukone brutally trolled for wearing saffron dress in Besharam song
Hashtag boycott Pathaan began trending on Twitter shortly after the release of their debut song, 'Besharam Rang,' on Monday (December 12), and continues to this day.
Hashtag boycott Pathaan began trending on Twitter shortly after the release of their debut song, 'Besharam Rang,' on Monday (December 12), and continues to this day.
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan's scorching chemistry dominates the song.
Deepika is seen in a bold avatar, while SRK, who reigns over millions of hearts, is exceedingly hot and handsome.
Vishal-Shekhar composed the song, while Kumaar wrote the lyrics.
“Seeing her, you know…beauty is an attitude….#BesharamRang song is here - https://youtu.be/huxhqphtDrM. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023.
#Pathaan only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu”, Shah Rukh Khan wrote in an instagram post.
“In the film Pathaan, Hakley dressed the heroine in a saffron outfit and named the song Besharam Rang”, one user wrote on a Twitter post.
पठान फ़िल्म में हक्ले ने हीरोइन को भगवा रंग की पोशाक पहनाई और गाने का नाम बेशरम रंग रख दिया#BoycottPathaan pic.twitter.com/mSlzcTWJ3u— Arun Yadav 🇮🇳 (@beingarun28) December 13, 2022
“Thin line between being sensual/cultured and being vulgar/crass.... and I'm not talking about #DeepikaPadukone
It's all about the Pathetic mentality of the people involved in making this Movie ... !! It reeks of the devil ... !!!”, another ‘upset over movie’ user wrote in his Twitter post.
“Stuttering, India sings the praise of country Pakistan #BoycottPathaan”, Yogi Devnath, a BJP member tweeted.
हकला खाता भारत देश का गुण पाकिस्तान का गाता है #BoycottPathaan— Yogi Devnath 🇮🇳 (@YogiDevnath2) December 13, 2022
The difference between a South Indian film that pays tribute to our Bharatiya culture & traditions & a Bollywood dirt that latches on to obscenity for gaining some success. No wonder the former is a blockbuster & no one watches the latter. #BollywoodKiGandagi #BoycottPathaan
The difference between a South Indian film which pays tribute to our Bharatiya culture & traditions & a Bollywoodiya dirt which latches on to obscenity for gaining some success. No wonder the former is a blockbuster & no one watches the latter.#BollywoodKiGandagi #BoycottPathaan pic.twitter.com/9gixY7ICtp— Sanatan Joddha (@SanatanJoddha) December 13, 2022
The film 'Pathaan' will be released in theatres on January 25, 2023. In addition to SRK and Deepika Padukone, John Abraham will appear in the film.
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