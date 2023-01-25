Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, has received positive early reviews as much-awaited spy thriller has finally arrived in theatres on January 25.

Khan portrays the main character in the film, a highly anticipated spy thriller that has finally hit theatres.

The Yash Raj Films (YRF) production is without a doubt one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of 2023. Pathaan, starring Deepika Padukone, has raised the standard for moviegoers with its stunning official trailer and music.

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, has received acclaim from critics and audiences alike.

"#OneWordReview... #Pathaan: BLOCKBUSTER. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️½. #Pathaan has it all: Star power, style, scale, songs, soul, substance and surprises… And, most importantly, #SRK, who’s back with a vengeance… Will be the first #Blockbuster of 2023. #PathaanReview", one user wrote in Twitter.

https://twitter.com/taran_adarsh/status/1618111465306869762?s=20&t=gCKTT2Im9dre0xVRxI89oA

"Review - #Pathaan..Rating - 4.5*/5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️✨..“#SRK Career Best Action Film” #ShahRukhKhan thirst for a successful film finally ends. Pathaan is High on Action, Style & Swag, Entertaining + Engaging.. Overall its a BONAFIDE BLOCKBUSTER MATERIAL.. #PathaanReview #KingKhan"

https://twitter.com/rohitjswl01/status/1618106093774999552?s=20&t=gCKTT2Im9dre0xVRxI89oA

"#PathaanReview..Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐✨..Shah Rukh Khan delivers a career-best performance in the high-octane action film #Pathaan. Filled with style, swag, and non-stop entertainment, it's a BONAFIDE BLOCKBUSTER that will leave you on the edge of your seat", another user wrote.

https://twitter.com/_abhayshukla/status/1618108302457720834?s=20&t=gCKTT2Im9dre0xVRxI89oA

Several viewers claim that there are various twists and turns in the movie.

“Trailer was just 5% of Movie. What A twist," wrote one viewer.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan tweets "Sharma ji har cheez mein jhoot kyon dhoondhte ho", netizens speculate