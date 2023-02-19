Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham's Pathaan is still going strong at the box office with earnings all set to cross Rs 1000 crore despite Ant-Man 3 and Shehzada taking up most of the screens.

Shah Rukh made his return to a lead part in an action film under Siddharth Anand's direction after a four-year absence. And it has truly been a "king-sized" comeback, one whose record-breaking spree has surprised everyone. Although everyone in India waits for its Hindi version to surpass Baahubali 2's lifespan, the movie is attempting to reach a global gross of one billion rupees.

As opposed to yesterday's 2.25 crores, Pathaan is now making 3.50–4 crores on day 25, which is a significant increase. The stage has now been set for a significant Sunday. The overall sum at the Indian box office is currently between 511.60 and 512.10 crores (all languages). We can see that offering tickets at major chain theatres for 200 rupees is certainly beneficial, and the partial holiday for Mahashivratri is also helping. Given the anticipated rise in the number of shows, all eyes are now focused on tomorrow's performance.

Shah Rukh Khan, who flaunted his abs in the song "Jhoome Jo Pathaan," is ecstatic that young people think his chiseled physique is "cool."

SRK, who is a father of three – Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam, said, “When they (director Siddharth Anand and choreographer Bosco Martis) were doing Jhoome Jo Pathaan song, I think a conspiracy was hatched to make me go shirtless. There was no way that I was sure about doing it (taking my shirt off) but then they made me do it!” He added, “I’m very happy now when youngsters, my kids see me on screen and say damn cool body papa! I feel very happy but it is really scary! I don’t know if I will be able to do it again.”