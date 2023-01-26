Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ smashed all records on the first day of its screening, as it pegged Rs 52 crore in Hindi version alone, while additional Rs1-1.5 crore in south Indian languages, that made it a blockbuster hit. Interestingly, the collection did shoot up even when it was a working day in the middle of the week. There is no doubt about the fact that superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s charismatic performance was able to gather people’s enthusiasm in watching the film.

The movie has been able to beat the collection of KGF 2 on the first day itself and it is reigning to beat other records with each day.

Bollywood badshah Shah Rukh Khan is seen in the role of an Indian spy while Deepika Padukone is seen in the role of an ex-ISI officer. While on the other hand, John Abraham plays the role of an ex-Indian soldier.

The highlight of the movie, as stated by the fans, is the cameo scene of Salman Khan. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have shared the screen after a long hiatus. Fans are now elated to see the duo after such a long time.

After the continuous stream of controversies and backlashes, the movie went ahead to win the hearts of the fans. Overwhelmed with the movie, fans all over India rushed to their nearest cinema halls to witness this record-breaking movie.

Fans in Assam poured milk over the poster of the movie, creating history. This was never done in Assam earlier. All cinema halls were house-full on the first day of its release, while a person was detained by police as he booked 120 numbers of tickets. Fans from some parts of the country were seen dancing right in front of the screen to the beats of “Jhoome Jo Pathaan”.

Also read: Assam man detained by police after buying 120 tickets for 'Pathaan' movie