Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, received its debut teaser on Tuesday. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham are delighted to see them in a film together.

Pathaan will hit the theatres on January 25, and fans have been anticipating the teaser with bated breath. Pathaan's trailer is now out, as promised by the actor and the filmmakers. Those who were left wanting more following the film's teaser on November 2nd are in for a treat. If you're wondering why, you should investigate for yourself.

The Pathaan trailer, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is now out. Shah Rukh Khan's return as the protagonist is well worth the wait! The teaser promises Seeti maar dialogues, chiselled physiques, action sequences, and too much hotness in every frame.

"#Pathaan trailer out now! @iamsrk @deepikapadukone @TheJohnAbraham @yrf #SiddharthAnand", Gauri Khan wrote in a Twitter post.

"Pathaan chese mind blowing action sequences ki siddham avvandi.?? Catch #PathaanTrailer in Telugu NOW!", actor John Abraham tweeted.