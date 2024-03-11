The trailer for 'Patna Shuklla' is now available. Raveena Tandon is prepared to impress viewers with her portrayal of lawyer Tanvi Shuklla in the upcoming movie. The film is produced by Arbaaz Khan Productions Pvt Ltd and directed by Vivek Budakoti.

The courtroom drama will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from March 29, 2024. The movie takes viewers on an unusual journey with Tanvi Shukla, an ordinary woman who steps up when she sees a student caught in a roll number scam.

'Patna Shuklla' explores the roll number of education scams affecting thousands of honest students in India. The film combines a slice of life with a touching story of two women who strive for justice while managing motherhood.

Raveena Tandon, playing the role of Tanvi Shukla, seeks justice alongside a star-studded cast including Anushka Kaushik, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Jatin Goswami, and the late Satish Kaushik. Arbaaz Khan, the producer, expressed his enthusiasm for the film in a press statement. Raveena Tandon, who plays Tanvi Shukla, also spoke about the film's relatability and her excitement for the audience to see it on Disney+ Hotstar. The film 'Patna Shuklla' will be available on Disney+ Hotstar starting March 29.