Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘One Battle After Another’ dominates Golden Globes, ‘Hamnet’ wins best drama

Paul Thomas Anderson’s ragtag revolutionary saga One Battle After Another emerged as the biggest winner at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards on January 11, sweeping top honours in the comedy category, while Chloe Zhao’s Shakespearean drama Hamnet clinched the award for best motion picture, drama.

One Battle After Another won best motion picture (comedy or musical), best supporting female actor for Teyana Taylor, and both best director and best screenplay for Anderson. With the wins, Anderson became only the second filmmaker to sweep film, director and screenplay at the Golden Globes, after Oliver Stone achieved the feat for Born on the Fourth of July.

Though Hamnet secured the night’s top drama award, Sinners claimed best original score and the prize for cinematic and box-office achievement. The latter win drew attention as Sinners surpassed franchise films to take the honour, eventually grossing USD 278 million domestically and USD 368 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing original film in 15 years. Director Ryan Coogler thanked audiences for their support, saying, “It means the world.”

The ceremony, held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, marked another star-studded outing for the Globes following years of controversy. Comedian Nikki Glaser returned as host for the second consecutive year, opening the show with a sharply political and satirical monologue that set the tone for the evening.

Among the acting winners, Timothée Chalamet won his first Golden Globe for Marty Supreme, after four previous nominations. Jessie Buckley took best actress in a drama for Hamnet, while Rose Byrne won best actress in a comedy or musical for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. Wagner Moura was named best actor in a drama for The Secret Agent, which also won best international film. Stellan Skarsgård won best supporting actor for Sentimental Value, earning a standing ovation.

In television categories, The Pitt won best drama series, with Noah Wyle also taking home an acting award. Netflix’s Adolescence dominated the limited series categories with four wins, while The Studio won best comedy series, with Seth Rogen also claiming best actor in a comedy.

Political undertones and industry uncertainty loomed over the ceremony, reflecting Hollywood’s struggles with a soft box office and broader global tensions. Several attendees wore pins advocating social causes, while speeches throughout the night highlighted themes of gratitude, resilience and representation.

Although the Golden Globes do not directly correlate with the Academy Awards, strong wins and speeches are widely seen as influential in the ongoing Oscar race, adding momentum to several leading contenders ahead of the awards season’s final stretch.