Amid rumours and speculations about Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's marriage, Amitabh Bachchan has shared a cryptic post criticising people spreading fake news.

Big B (82), slammed those who propagate fake news, referring to them as "idiots." He criticised their actions, stating that spreading misinformation is a way for such individuals to hide their own "deficiencies".

In a note on Tumblr, Big B wrote, “Idiots and those with limited brain – never a dearth of such in this world; they make and print their own imbecilic fakes each day to hide their own personal, brainless, half-witted deficiencies in such (sic).” He concluded the post in his trademark style, signing off with, “My Love.”

Further, the actor took to his official X handle and posted, “T 5216 – Banane waale jo har shabd kaa apna hi arth nikalte hai, apna niji jeevan ke anarth ko chipaate hai (Those who derive their own meaning from every word hide the misfortunes of their personal lives) (sic).”

T 5216 - बनाने वाले जो हर शब्द का अपना ही अर्थ निकलते हैं , अपने निजी जीवन के अनर्थ को छिपाते हैं 🤣 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 7, 2024

Amitabh’s posts come amid speculation about Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's marriage. However, the rumours were quashed when the couple made a joint appearance at a wedding reception in Mumbai. Earlier in November, they also celebrated their daughter Aaradhya’s 13th birthday together.

Last month, Amitabh addressed similar speculations with another cryptic post on his blog, stating, “Speculations are speculations, they are speculated untruths, without verifications.”