Australian director Phillip Noyce was honoured with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to the cinema at the closing ceremony of the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

During his acceptance speech, Noyce reflected on his first experience watching films in Mumbai in 1978. He described the Indian audience as deeply connected to the emotion of the films, emphasising their unique engagement. "There is nothing like the Indian audience," he remarked.

Acknowledging India’s significant role in global cinema, Noyce highlighted that the country produces the most feature films annually. He also paid tribute to the legendary Satyajit Ray, sharing how Ray’s work inspired him, especially in casting. "Like Ray, when I couldn’t find indigenous Australian actors for my films, I cast real people who could simply be themselves," Noyce said.

Looking forward, Noyce expressed his belief in the evolving nature of filmmaking. He echoed Ray’s philosophy of "less is more," suggesting that as technology advances, films should become smaller, allowing bigger ideas to take centre stage.

Noyce also praised IFFI Festival Director Shekhar Kapur, calling him an inspiration to filmmakers globally.

Noyce, known for his suspenseful and culturally resonant films like Patriot Games, Clear and Present Danger, and Salt, has collaborated with major actors such as Harrison Ford, Nicole Kidman, and Angelina Jolie. His career has earned him several prestigious awards, including the AACTA Awards and the Longford Lyell Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by IFFI, celebrates outstanding contributions to cinema. Previous recipients include film legends like Martin Scorsese, Bernardo Bertolucci, and Wong Kar-wai.