The wait is almost over! The hit animated musical-comedy series Phineas and Ferb is making its long-awaited return this summer, bringing back the beloved stepbrothers for more wild inventions, summer adventures, and, of course, Candace’s relentless attempts to bust them.

Series co-creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh have confirmed that the new season will premiere on both Disney Channel and Disney+. “Since Phineas and Ferb is essentially a celebration of summer vacation, summer is the perfect time to debut the new season,” they shared.

They also hinted that this might be the best season yet. “We have had such a great time diving back into this world, and the entire cast and crew have really brought their A-game. We cannot wait to see fans' reactions to what is shaping up to be our favourite season yet.”

Disney Branded Television first announced the revival in 2023, confirming that Phineas and Ferb would return with 40 brand-new episodes, split across two seasons. Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, emphasized the show’s timeless appeal: “Few shows capture pure fun and creativity like Phineas and Ferb. It’s a series that generations of kids and families have loved, and it perfectly reflects Disney Branded Television’s commitment to joyful storytelling that brings people together.”

The revival wouldn’t be complete without the original cast, and fans will be happy to hear that everyone’s back. Vincent Martella returns as Phineas, David Errigo Jr. as Ferb, Ashley Tisdale as Candace, Caroline Rhea as Linda, and Dee Bradley Baker as Perry the Platypus. Alyson Stoner reprises her role as Isabella, while Dan Povenmire and Swampy Marsh are back as Dr Heinz Doofenshmirtz and Major Monogram, respectively.

Originally premiering in 2007, Phineas and Ferb became a massive hit with both kids and adults, running for four seasons and producing 126 episodes, multiple specials, a musical, and two movies before concluding in 2015. Now, the new season promises to pick up right where it left off, following Phineas and Ferb as they embark on another 104 days of summer.

Meanwhile, Candace is still on a mission to bust her brothers, and Agent P (aka Perry the Platypus) remains busy foiling Dr Doofenshmirtz’s latest schemes to take over the Tri-State Area.