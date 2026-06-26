Phone calls, secrecy and 2,000 guests: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's reported wedding plans

Pop star Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are reportedly preparing for a two-day wedding celebration at New York's Madison Square Garden, with an intimate ceremony expected to be followed by a much larger reception.

Reports claim the couple will first host around 100 close family members and friends on July 2 before welcoming between 1,000 and 2,000 guests for a larger celebration the following day. However, neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed the reports, and their representatives have not commented.

According to reports, the couple opted for Madison Square Garden to ensure greater privacy. Guests were reportedly informed through phone calls instead of traditional invitations to minimise the risk of details being leaked, while those involved in organising the event have allegedly been asked to maintain strict confidentiality.

Reports also suggest that several Kansas City Chiefs players have booked rooms at the Marriott Marquis in Midtown Manhattan around the proposed wedding dates.

A permit application reportedly submitted by Winick Productions has also fuelled speculation, as it seeks temporary street closures around Madison Square Garden and permission to install a public tent outside the venue.

Swift and Kelce have been together since the summer of 2023 and are reported to have got engaged in August. Neither has publicly confirmed their engagement or wedding plans.