Pickpockets strike at Travis Scott's Mumbai concert, 24 phones and 12 gold chains stolen

Concert vibes turned into chaos for several fans at Travis Scott's Mumbai show on November 19, after they discovered their belongings had vanished into thin air. The American rapper's performance at Mahalaxmi Racecourse drew massive crowds—and apparently, some unwelcome guests.

Mumbai police confirmed on Saturday that 24 mobile phones and 12 gold chains have been reported stolen during the event. Investigators suspect an organised gang worked the crowd, strategically targeting fans who were likely too caught up in the music to notice their pockets being picked.

The Tardeo police station has registered a case against unknown suspects under sections 303 (2) and 304 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. According to police sources, these criminal outfits regularly zero in on large-scale concerts and crowded events where distracted attendees make easy targets.

While 24 victims have filed complaints so far, authorities expect that number to climb. Many concertgoers are still piecing together what happened and discovering their valuables are missing, officials said.

The incident serves as a stark reminder for event attendees to keep their belongings secure, even when the beats are dropping and the energy is electric.